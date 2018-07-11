AKC's Community Canine Program comes to Colville

July 20, 27, August 3, and 10, various Colville business will be 'going to the dogs,' opening their businesses to the American Kennel Club (AKC) Community Canine Program for Canine Good Citizen Advanced (CGCA) training. Buena Vista Nursing Home, Benny’s Colville Motel, North 40 Outfitters, Town Center Building and Parkview Senior Living are sharing their busy environments for training and testing.