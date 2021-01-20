America First parade goes through Colville as President Joe Biden is inaugurated
Wednesday, January 20, 2021
COLVILLE, WA
George Guovas rode on horseback at the front of a parade of America First demonstrators through Colville today, as Joseph Biden was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States.
The parade went from Super 1 Foods to the truck route roundabout at the front of town. They held American and Trump flags, as well as shouting accusations of election fraud and insisting Biden was not the rightful president.
