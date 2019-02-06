Another county ready to join Stevens in opposing I-1639

A fourth county is poised to pass a resolution formalizing opposition to enforcement of gun-control measure Initiative 1639.

Yesterday in Grays Harbor County, commissioners postponed approval of a resolution saying residents have a constitutional right to keep and bear arms and that Grays Harbor County "derives economic benefit from all safe forms of firearms recreation, hunting and shooting conducted within the county using all types of firearms allowable under federal and state constitutions."

Commissioners next meet Feb. 19.

I-1639 raises the legal age to purchase a semi-automatic rifle to 21, redefines the firearm as an "assault rifle," requires more stringent background checks and mandates that dealers also must sell trigger locks and gun safes. The law makes firearms criminally liable if their gun is used in an incident, even if the firearm was stolen.

The county resolution says that the "... Board of Commissioners does hereby oppose the implementation of I-1639 or the enactment of any legislation that would infringe upon the lawful rights of its residents to keep and bear arms."

The resolution considers I-1639 "unconstitutional."

Grays Harbor is the second Western Washington county to consider formalizing opposition to I-1639; the other is Cowlitz County, which has already approved a similar resolution.

In Eastern Washington, Stevens and Franklin counties also have approved opposition resolutions.

In addition, 21 county sheriffs and several police chiefs from around the state have stated they will not actively enforce the law.