Another Kupp headed to Los Angeles Rams
Another Eastern Washingtonian and Eastern Washington University football player is headed to the NFL.
Ketner Kupp will be joining his brother on the field playing for the Los Angeles Rams next season, the team announced today.
Ketner Kupp will join the defense as a linebacker while his brother, Cooper Kupp, will continue with the team as a wide receiver.
Both brothers played for the Davis High School Pirates in Yakima and the Eastern Washington University Eagles in Cheney.
After the announcement that Ketner will be joining the team, the Los Angeles Rams tweeted:
“We sure do like those Eags over at @EWUFootball.”
Ketner Kupp graduated from Davis High School in 2015.
Since then, he started 13 of 33 games for the Eastern Washington Eagles. He amassed 152 career tackles and had 2 1/2 sacks.
In 2015, 2016 and 2017, he was named to the Big Sky Conference All-Academic Team. This past season, he was one of four Eagles to share co-captain responsibilities.
The Kupp borthers come from a longtime farm family here in Eastern Washington, as well as a longtime football family.
They are the sons of former NFL quarterback Craig Kupp, who was a fifth-round draft pick by the New York Giants after he graduated from Pacific Lutheran University. Craig Kupp played for the Phoenix Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys in 1991.
Their grandfather, Jake Kupp, also played in the NFL.
An offensive lineman for University of Washington, Jake Kupp played in the NFL from 1964-75 as a lineman for the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins, Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints.
