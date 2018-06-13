Appetites welcome at Taste of Chewelah

You may be stepping over curbs at Taste of Chewelah, but there won’t be any need to curb your appetite. “Foodies” (and everyone else who likes good food) will enjoy tasty samples from a number of local eateries. Think Ahi Tuna, Tortilla Soup, Mexi Street Tacos, Rotelli Artichoke Salad, Porcini-Crimini Mushroom Soup, Sweet and Sour Chicken, and more.

This year’s event, sponsored by Chewelah Arts Guild, is scheduled for Thursday, June 14, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Chewelah. Restaurants will serve from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. followed by an amazing variety of cupcakes and a silent art auction at Quartzite Brewing Company. Auction bids will be tallied from 8:00 to 8:30 p.m. when winners will be named.

Contributing to the 2018 menu will be ChewVino Wine Bar, KISS Gourmet, Rusty Putter Bar and Grill, Mondo’s Italian Café, El Ranchito Family Mexican Restaurant, Sportsman Bar and Grill, The Bread Box, and Westside Pizza. Also, if building completion goes according to schedule, Fired Up Pizza will participate as part of their grand opening on Chewelah’s Main Avenue, according to owner Gary Parker.

