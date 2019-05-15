Arden Old-Timers' Rodeo on tap this weekend
RaeLynn Ricarte
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
ARDEN
There will be plenty of action and hilarity as would-be cowboys and cowgirls try milking or riding wild cows.
The annual Arden Old-Timers' rodeo will take place in the arena off Highway 395 (look for signs) starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Admission is by donation.
Anyone can get into the rodeo action by signing a waiver, organizers said.
In addition to some rodeo-style events, hamburgers will be grilled and sold by volunteers with the association.
There is also a raffle for a handmade leather breast collar, a boot rack, firepit, a cord of firewood, an iron dinner bell and a Milwaukee impact driver set.
