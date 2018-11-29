Area teams hit the hardwood
The Deer Park Stags crushed the Jenkins (Chewelah) Cougars, 65-34, on the hardwood Nov. 29.
After an even first quarter, the Class 1A Stags pulled away, outscoring the Class 2B Cougars, 57-26, the rest of the way.
Jaron Baldwin led Jenkins with 13 points, including four, three-pointers.
Dawson Youngblood and Isaac Burglund had 18 each for Deer Park.
In other boys hoops action,
Valley Christian topped Northport, 64-38, during a 1B basketball matchup in Spokane.
Valley Christian jumped out to an early lead and didn’t look back in the 26-point victory.
The Panthers took a 23-8 lead in the first quarter and outscored the Mustangs 39-16 in the second half.
Trenton Baribault had 20 points for Northport and Dawson Blew led Valley Christian with 25 points.
In Hunters, the Columbia boys took it to Wilson Creek, 63-34.
A big first half propelled the Lions to victory over the Devils.
Columbia (Hunters) jumped out to a 22-6 lead and held a 41-11 advantage at halftime.
Corbin Nelson had 14 points to lead the Lions, while Solomon Christen added 11 points.
