Area teams in state quarterfinals this Friday and Saturday

Three Northeast Washington football teams take the field in their divisions this weekend in state quarterfinals action.

Colville and Newport are still alive in 1A action, and Jenkins (Chewelah) is one the gridiron in 2B.

In 1A action, the No. 10-seed Newport Grizzlies (9-1) travel to Rich Leenhouts Stadium, 1605 W. Fifth St., Grandview, to take on the No. 2 undefeated Zillah Leopards (10-0).

Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

Newport’s only loss was a 28-7 upending on Oct. 12 by Colville.

No. 5-seed Colville, too, remains alive in the playoffs, and faces a familiar foe, No. 4 Meridian.

The Indians (8-2) face the Meridian Trojans (8-3) in a gridiron grudge match at 1 p.m. Saturday in Civic Stadium in Bellingham.

Colville comes into the game with a 38.5 points-per-game scoring average, while the Trojans have a 29.4 points-per-game average.

Although statistics give Colville the edge in scoring, the Trojans won a 27-14 battle when the teams faced off Sept. 8 in Peshastin.

Colville’s only other loss this season was 27-22 to the Class 2A Cheney Blackhawks.

The Trojan’s losses this season were to Class 2A’s Sedro-Woolley and Class 1A teams No. 9-seeded Mount Baker and No. 6 Lynden Christian.

Mount Baker faces No. 1-seeded, three-time defending state 1A champion Royal at 1 p.m. Saturday and Lynden Christian plays No. 3 Hoquiam at 5 p.m. Saturday.

If Newport wins Friday, it will advance to the state semifinals to play the winner of the Lynden Christian vs. Hoquiam game.

A Colville victory will advance the Indians to the semifinals against the winner of the Mount Baker-Royal game.

In the 2B ranks, the No.5 seeded Jenkins (Chewelah) Cougars travel to Centralia to play No. 4 Napavine in Tiger Stadium, 813 Eshom Road.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

Jenkins (8-3) lost games to 1A teams Omak and Colville this season, and to 2B rival and No. 11-seed Reardan, which was eliminated, 35-3, last week by No. 6 Toledo.

Napavine’s losses this season were to No. 1 seed Adna and No. 2 seed Kalama.

If the Cougars win, they will advance next week to the state 2B semifinals against the winner of the Adna vs. No. 9 Onalaska game.