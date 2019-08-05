Area wastewater treatment plants being recognized

Three area wastewater treatment plants are being recognized by the state Department of Ecology.

Kettle Falls, Colville and Ione are all receiving 2018 Outstanding Performance Wastewater Treatment Plant Awards, the state agency said.

“Wastewater treatment plant operators are local heroes. They are protecting water quality every day.” Ecology Deputy Director Polly Zehm said Monday. “They deal with everything that you flush or put down the drain. That includes some things you probably shouldn’t be putting down the drain...”

The three plants are among more than 300 evaluated by the agency, officials said.