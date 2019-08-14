Avalanche berm work to slow U.S. Highway 2 traffic
By:
Roger Harnack
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
LEAVENWORTH
If you're traveling to Western Washington later this week and next month via Stevens Pass on U.S. Highway 2, plan on delays.
Summertime avalanche prep work begins Thursday, Aug. 15, and will continue through September.
State Department of Transportation crews are building a berm to deflect snowslides away from the highway near Tunnel Creek, west of the summit. Due to rock blasting, traffic could be delayed as much as 30 minutes, officials said. The contractor, Strider Construction, will hold eastbound traffic near Milepost 59; westbound traffic will be stopped at the summit.
Category: