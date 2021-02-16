Bar Association dismisses complaint against Stevens Country Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen

The Washington State Bar Association has dismissed the grievance filed against Stevens County Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen for involvement in a financial matter tied to former Auditor Tim Gray’s job.

The Feb. 12 letter sent by the Office of Disciplinary Counsel to Stevens County Coroner Lorrie Sampson on behalf of the interim board of county commissioners exonerates Rasmussen. The letter states that rules for enforcement of lawyer conduct require a more stringent standard of proof than in civil cases, and the complaint filed in November did not pass that test.

