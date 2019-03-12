Barbacoa dinner planned to benefit student trip to Ecuador
Colville High School Interact Club students planning a June service trip to Ecuador to help indigent residents and students there are hosting a fund-raising dinner March 23.
A Barbacoa plate Mexican dinner, being cooked by the Kroll family, is being pre-sold. The dinner consists of Mexican Barbacoa seasoned shredded beef, beans, tortilla and macaroni salad.
Dinner coupons ‑ being presold ‑ are being sold at Colville High School and by Interact members.
Meals will be available for pick up or dine-in at the Colville High School cafeteria from 4-6 p.m. March 23.
Proceeds will help offset the cost for more than 30 local students and chaperones to travel to Ecuador, where they are helping with service projects. The group will also travel to the Galapagos Islands on an educational tour.
To pre-order a meal, call Denice Kroll at 509-684-7800 or email Victoria Broden at victoria.broden@colsd.org.
Category: