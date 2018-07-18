Bettencourt's Taekwon-do in new hands

Kevin Youngblood and Wade Tripp purchased Bettencourt's Taekwon-do America in Colville on May 1. They assumed responsibility for the daily operations from Dan Lynn. Youngblood is owner of Square Deal LLC for 21 years, working as a self-employed general contractor serving the Tri-county and Spokane area. Tripp is a resident of Colville and an employee of Boise Cascade for 26 years, after serving four years in the U.S. Navy.

Youngblood and Tripp focus on training and instruction; ensuring highest quality for their students in Colville, Republic, and Loon Lake is their ambition. Ongoing classes ensure that the highest quality instruction is passed on to the students of northeast Washington.

