Bill would allow medical marijuana at schools

A bill proposed by Rep. Brian Blake, D-Aberdeen, would allow marijuana on school campuses for students that require aid for medical conditions.

If approved and signed into law, House Bill 1060 would permit students to consume medical marijuana on school property, aboard buses and while attending school-sponsored events.

Students must meet the requirements of Revised Code of Washington 69.51A.220, which indicates that health care professionals must authorize the use of marijuana for medical purposes. Minors may receive treatment with the approval of their guardians.

According to the Legislator’s Guide to Washington’s Marijuana Laws, a qualifying medical condition is “severe enough to significantly interfere with the patient's activities of daily living and ability to function.” Common disabilities or illnesses include cancer, epilepsy, anorexia, post-traumatic stress disorder and intractable pain.

According to a report from the Education Commission of the States, only four states allow medical marijuana to be administered at schools.

Washington state is leaving the decision up to local school districts to decide whether or not to allow marijuana on campus for medical purposes.

The parent or guardian of a minor must be their designated provider and have control over the medical marijuana, under the bill. As a result, the guardians must physically go to school to provide it.

Both the minor and the designated provider must be entered in the medical marijuana authorization database and hold a recognition card for identification, under the measure.