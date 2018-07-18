BLM issues fire restrictions in NE WA

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Spokane District has issued a fire restrictions order on public lands administered by the BLM in eastern Washington. The order is effective July 17, 2018 at 12:01 a.m. in the following counties: Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima.

