Border Patrol changes hours at Danville and Metaline Falls ports of entry

After taking into consideration the concerns of community members and local business owners in the Danville area, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has decided to amend its previously released reduction of hours at the Port of Danville.

The current hours of operation for the Port of Danville are 8 a.m. to midnight. Previously CBP announced the reduced hours would be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Labor Day to Memorial Day weekend, and summer hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

After evaluating the feedback from community members and business owners at a town hall meeting and via email and telephone calls, CBP has decided to adjust the hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The changes will take effect Oct. 1.

“During a recent town hall, local community and business owners expressed concern about the reduction of hours. CBP listened to those concerns in determining the final hours of operation,” said Ken Williams, Area Port Director, Area Port of Blaine.

Travelers should plan ahead and adjust their travel according to the new hours of operation.

Travelers wishing to enter the United States when the port is closed can use the Laurier Port of Entry.

The current hours of operation for the Port of Metaline Falls are 8 a.m. to midnight. Effective Oct. 1, the new hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Travelers wishing to cross into the United States between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. may cross at the Frontier Port of Entry, a 24-hour port or the Port Hill, Idaho, Port Entry.

CBP identified the ports of Danville and Metaline Falls for modification of operational hours to realign resources to workload. This adjustment will allow CBP to properly align staffing with workload, maintain CBPs inspectional and enforcement missions, and redirect resources to ports with greater commercial and passenger volumes.

More information on port of entry operating hours is available at CBP.gov.