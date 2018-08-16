Boyd’s Fire: Homes destroyed, hundreds more under threat

Burning since Saturday afternoon, the Boyd’s fire decimated thousands of acres, displaced families and destroyed at least two homes.

Boyd’s Fire is located in Ferry County three to four miles west of Kettle Falls near the Noisy Waters gas station.

The fire was raised to level 2 on Sunday and evacuations were announced for a wide swaths of eastern Ferry County. Evacuees were provided shelter with the Red Cross at Kettle Falls High School.

The Department of Natural Resources is managing the fire from a command center at Kettle Falls Middle School. About 150 personnel were on scene securing the perimeter and fighting the flames.

Knocking out electricity to most of Ferry County on Saturday and Sunday, 1,400 Avista customers south of the initial blaze still did not have power as of press time Monday. Residents in that area were blocked from easy access to supplies and running water due to the closure of Highway 20 between the 395 intersection and Inchelium Highway with the quickest alternative route through the Giffords Ferry, 35 miles south of the closure.

Due to heightened use, wait times for the ferry exceeded two hours during peak traffic, but ferry staff ran expanded hours to fulfill the increased need.

The Ferry County Sheriff’s dispatch office is providing regular updates on its Facebook page, “Ferry County Sheriff’s Office / 911.”

