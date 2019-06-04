BREAKING NEWS: Troopers on scene at fatal crash
Washington State Patrol investigators and Colville Tribal Police are on-scene at a fatal crash just west of the Columbia River bridge northwest of the city.
The crash, at the intersection of Highways 20 and 395, involves a motorcycle and a Dirt and Aggregate Interchange Inc. tractor-trailer.
Investigators are expected to be on-scene for several hours.
At least one person was killed and another injured, officials said, noting details are not yet available.
The crash temporarily prompted the closure of the intersection.
But alternating traffic is available now. Northbound U.S. Highway 395 traffic is also being detoured around the crash area through the parking lot behind Colville Fuels Noisy Waters.
Troopers are advising motorists to find alternative routes if possible.
