Brewster pharmacist loses license for using opoiods
A local pharmacist was sentenced Nov. 1 in connection with a guilty plea to possession of Oxycodone without a valid prescription or order.
In a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Spokane, Brian Shane Johnson, 41, of Twisp, surrendered his pharmacist license to the state Department of Health and Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission, court records show.
In addition, U.S. Magistrate Judge John T. Rodgers sentenced him to five years’ probation and ordered him to pay a $7,500 fine.
Court records show Johnson owned and operated Brewster Drug and was working while under the influence of drugs.
Douglas-Okanogan Fire District NO. 15 emergency responders were called to the store on two occasions, treating Johnson for opioid use, records show. He was also arrested for driving while under the influence.
During a Drug Enforcement Agency audit and investigation, Johnson admitted he had diverted and used approximately 8-10 Oxycodone 30 mg pills a day, records show.
The investigation determined he had taken approximately 10,594 Oxycodone pills, 1,099 Morphine IR 15 mg pills, 189 Morphine ER 100 mg pills, and 11,125 Carisoprodol 350 mg pills for his own use, records show.
“We rely on pharmacists to safeguard the integrity of our prescription drug system,” U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington Joseph H. Harrington said. “Johnson took advantage of his unique position to divert prescription drugs for his personal use.”
DEA Special Agent-in-Charge Keith Weiss added:
“We are in a real struggle to reign in opioids plaguing our communities. This individual has
lost his DEA license because there is absolutely no place for the unaccountability surrounding his reckless and illegal dispensing.”
Assistant U.S. Attorneys J.C. Jacobs, III and Dan Fruchter prosecuted the case.
