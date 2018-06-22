Bringing home the gold

Two of Stevens County’s Special Olympics Soccer teams brought home gold medals from the state championship June 1-3.

In the finals of the traditional division 2 soccer match, the Stevens County Stars faced off against the Clark County Bulldogs, winning 4-3. In the traditional division 4 match, the Stevens County Wolves faced the Spokane Wolfpack in the finals, out scoring them 7-2.

For the whole weekend at state, Stevens County teams put up 26 points.

Over 2,000 athletes throughout the state of Washington competed in swimming, athletics, powerlifting, soccer and cycling as part of the Special Olympics.

There’s more of this story to read online or in the June 29 2018 S-E.

Online e-editions are only available for the first two weeks after the publish date. If that time has passed, the only way to view a story is by purchasing a paper. The Statesman-Examiner keeps older copies for purchase for up to three months at our business location 220 S. Main Street, Colville.