Buena Vista COVID-19 outbreak sees 34 positive cases, one death

The Northeast Tri-County Health District is reporting a COVID-19 related death of a resident within the Buena Vista long-term care facility in Colville yesterday, following an outbreak in the LTCF that has seen 11 staff and 23 residents test positive since Nov. 23.

In a release the NETCHD said it is working with Buena Vista Healthcare in response to the recent outbreak and visited the facility to review current plans and help implement additional isolation and quarantine measures.

"Nationally, residents and staff of LTCFs account for 6% of the overall cases but 40% of the deaths," the release read. "Because of these impacts, LTCF residents and staff will be eligible for the first phase of the upcoming COVID-19 vaccinations."