Business feature: LMK Contracting to celebrate grand opening of flooring store

Morgan and Elkie Kerman have entered an exciting new phase in life, they will soon add a second child to their family and the new showroom for their business offers people plenty of flooring possibilities.

Being able to help people turn a drab or outdated room into an “impeccable living” space is what makes LMK Contracting a fun business to own, said Elkie.

“We wanted to bring something to the community, to give back,” she said.

Although the firm tackles all kinds of general residential and commercial contracting needs, it specializes in flooring, so opening a place where people can pick out counter tops and match colors with flooring samples, as well as get helpful advice, was the next step in their business plan.

“No matter what your situation, we can help,” said Morgan.

The grand opening celebration of LMK, which stands for “Let Me Know” is noon on Saturday, Aug. 8, at the store, 1175B South Main Street. There will be a barbecue and other refreshments.

Read the full story in the August 5, 2020 issue of the Statesman-Examiner.