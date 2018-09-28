CAN-AM Invitational Cross Country Meet
Friday, September 28, 2018
KETTLE FALLS, WA
The annual CAN-AM Invitational Cross Country Meet will take place Saturday Sept. 29 at the Old Kettle Falls Picnic Grounds, according to a press release.
Hosted by the Colville High School Cross Country Team, the event will feature eight middle school teams and sixteen high school teams — approximately 300 runners — from as far west as Chelan, as far east as Coeur d’Alene and as far north as Canada, the press release reported.
Middle school races start at 10 a.m. and high school races start at 10:45 a.m., according to the press release.
