Chewelah girl at Distinguished Young Woman contest

A Chewelah girl is among a dozen in the city this week for the 2020 Distinguished Young Woman of Washington Scholarship Program.

Jenkins High School track star Lillian Kirry joined Kendal Correia of Almira-Coulee-Hartline, Shelby Forgey of Asotin, Delaney Overberg of Clarkston, Hayden Fulfsof Colfax, Megan Kay of Colton/Uniontown, Tesslyn Preppernau of Ellensburg, Brooke Bankus of Garfield-Palouse, Kaitlyn Cornish of LaCrosse, Katheran Gingrich of Lind-Ritzville, Ellie Knox of Moses Lake and Suellen Rice Pullman for the program.

The event, previously called Washington’s Junior Miss Program, is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, in the Pullman High School theater.

Two scholarships will be awarded in each of five categories: talent, fitness, self-expression, scholastics, and interview. There will be an overall scholastic winner, spirit winner and awards for second runner-up, first runner-up and the 2020 Distinguished Young Woman for Washington.

The winner will advance to the Distinguished Young Women National Finals in Mobile, Ala., set for June 2020.