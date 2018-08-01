Chewelah mayor reelected to Association of Washington Cities Board

The Association of Washington Cities (AWC) announced that Chewelah Mayor Dorothy Knauss was recently reelected to its Board of Directors.

“I am honored to continue serving on AWC’s board,” Knauss said, “I believe we have a great opportunity to represent the residents of Washington’s cities and towns to the legislature. I look forward to working with other Washington city leaders to accomplish our goals.”

Knauss was reelected to the AWC board during the organization’s Business Meeting on June 28 in Yakima. Her district is At-Large #4, which includes all cities in eastern Washington with a population less than 5,000.

The Board of Directors is comprised of 25 directors, 23 of whom are mayors or city council members from Washington cities or towns, and two non-elected city officials who also serve as the president and past president of the Washington City/County Management Association.

Founded in 1933, AWC is a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan corporation that represents Washington's cities and towns before the state legislature, the state executive branch, and with regulatory agencies.

The group also lobbies on political issues, featuring links to federal legislation and their effects on local municipalities and information on best practices.

AWC consistently maintains 100 percent participation from Washington’s 281 cities and towns. AWC also provides training, data and publications, and other programs.