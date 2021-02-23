Chewelah volleyball sweeps Kettle Falls to open Northeast 2B League

Chewelah volleyball defeated Kettle Falls 3-0 to open the Northeast 2B League season Tuesday, giving the Cougars its fifth consecutive sweep over the Bulldogs going back to the 2018 season, when Chewelah dropped down to the 2B classification.

The match was the closest in that time, with the Cougars winning 25-23, 26-24 and 25-13. Previously in 2018-19, Kettle Falls had only scored over 20 points in a set against Chewelah once.

The Bulldogs held a 21-17 lead in the second set tonight, but ultimately could not hold on. Junior setter Mia Bellevue was all over the court for Chewelah, tallying a team high 20 assists and five aces. Fellow junior, outside hitter Maili Masuda recorded a team high 10 kills and six digs.

Junior middle hitter Ashley Lawrence and senior middle hitter Katheryn Lawrence led the way statistically for Kettle Falls. K.Lawrence had a team high in kills (7) and blocks (3), while A.Lawrence had a team high in aces (4) and tied for a lead in digs (5) with junior outside hitter Malia Langrehr.

Ultimately, the Bulldogs were happy with the performance despite the loss. Alana McDaneld, who played an all-around quality game and is one of two seniors on the team, said the game gives Kettle Falls a lot to look forward to this year.

"It's really exciting," McDaneld siad. "It's nice to see us playing like a team. It shows how much we've improved from last year to this year. I feel happy and it was pretty surprising how close the games were."