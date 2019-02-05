Child killed in crash on icy U.S. 395

A 7-year-old girl was killed Monday afternoon when the pickup in which she was a passenger flipped near Milepost 34.

The crash occurred on a slick U.S. Highway 395 at about 4:48 p.m., the Washington State Patrol said.

The girl was identified as Brynn N. Sullivan, 7, of Moses Lake. The patrol said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Three other children — Mylee A. Sullivan, 10, Collin D. Sullivan, 7, and Landen J. Sullivan, 9, all of Moses Lake — were not injured by taken to a hospital to be with the driver of the vehicle, who was injured. The uninjured children were wearing seatbelts.

The driver was identified by the patrol as Crystal A. Sullivan, 31, of Moses Lake.

The patrol did not specify the familial relationship of the children and adult.

According to the patrol, Crystal Sullivan was northbound on the highway when she lost control of her 2004 Toyota Tundra.

The pickup overturned and came to rest on the shoulder, the patrol said.

Charges are pending against Crystal Sullivan, the patrol said.