City of Colville bans use of aerial fireworks

Colville Mayor Ralph Lane Jr. has issued an executive order banning the use of all fireworks except “ground devices” in the city due to record high temperatures and a prolonged heat wave that is expected to continue through the weekend.

Lane says the ban is necessary due to the extreme threat of wildland fires, which constitute a threet to the health and safety of the public.

All aerial fireworks are now prohibited and people using them can be fined $750.

Only handheld sparklers and smoke devices that can be contained in a safe area are permitted. And these can only be discharged from 9 a.m. to midnight on July 4. They must be discharged on non-combustible surfaces and with sufficient distances from combustible materials to avoid fires.