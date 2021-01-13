Clinics and hospitals work to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations

The Northeast Tri-County Health District released an update on the next phase (B1) of vaccinations to be scheduled in Ferry, Pend Oreille and Stevens counties Wednesday morning.

All people over 70 years old and those over 50 in a multi-generational household are able to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine, dependent upon availability. Those who qualify should contact their local health care provider from the following that will be administering vaccinations:

Ferry County Health – www.fcphd.org – (509) 775-8686

Newport Hospital and Health Services – www.newporthospitlandhealth.org – (509) 447-6332

Newport Safeway Pharmacy – https://bit.ly/3qhguUX

NEW Health Programs – www.newhp.org – Colville (509) 684-1440 – Chewelah (509) 935-8424 – Nine Mile Falls (509) 464-3627

Providence Health Care (Mount Carmel/St. Joseph's) – coronavirus.providence.org – (509) 685-5300

Colville Safeway Pharmacy – https://bit.ly/3sxaKbM

Those who do not meet the current criteria are being asked to wait to call for an appointment until their group becomes eligible. The Washington State Department of Health anticipates the next phase (B2) to become eligible in February for high-risk critical workers who are 50 years or older, and work in agriculture, food processing, grocery stores and K-12. The B3 phase will come in March for those 16 years or older with two or more underlying conditions. The B4 phase is anticipated for April for high-risk critical workers under 50 in the fields mentioned in B2. Information for further phases will be updated soon.