Coalition to host drug take-back event

WELLPINIT — Children of the Sun Prevention Coalition will be hosting a prescription drug take-back event on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at David C. Wynecoop Memorial Clinic, 6203 Agency Loop Road. This event is for the public to dispose of unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter medication in a safe and easy way.

This event supports the Washington State Health Care Authority's Starts with One campaign, which informs and educates adults, parents and young adults about the dangers of prescription drug misuse and the importance of safe storage, use and disposal.

According to the campaign website, “75 percent of opioid misuse starts with people using medication that wasn’t prescribed for them — usually taken from a friend or family member.” Simple steps, like safely disposing of medications, can stop them from being misused.