Colulmn - Colville volleyball's seniors have made a lasting bond, and that's bigger than sports

Colville volleyball may have lost to Freeman on senior night Thursday, but what shone through was their love for the game and more importantly -- each other.

The Indians senior core of Brooke Stutzer, Katelynn Lewis, Molly Schauls and Mia Mascarinas have a connection that is evident on the court more than other teams, and spreads like wildfire to their teammates. After losing the first set against Freeman 25-17, Colville rallied to an 8-0 surge in set two with some of their best play this season.

The Scotties withstood the Indians’ blow, but after the game Colville’s seniors were unfazed and unanimously agreed they want see Freeman again come playoffs.

“At first it was kind of emotional and sad because it was our last home game with these girls,” Lewis said. “I felt like we pulled ourselves together and played really well … I know we can beat them come playoffs.”

Ultimately, high school sports are more than just wins and loses. Colville’s seniors have made lasting bonds throughout their years on the team and that translates directly to the court.

“I’m glad that I got to step out with these three girls as my seniors, classmates and my best friends,” Stutzer said.

Shaul added that their is a trust between the seniors. When the Indians are at their best, they play as a single unit and there isn’t a team I’ve seen that comes together to celebrate a point with as much passion.

“Katelynn and Molly were my first friends when I came to Colville six years ago,” Mascarinas said. “We have great chemistry on and off the court.”

Stutzer shared in that experience, coming to Colville at the start of her freshman year.

“I was brand new to Colville,” Stutzer said. “I didn’t know anyone and just being able to know that I have lifelong friends that later in life we’ll all be able to come together and play volleyball is great.”

But Colville’s senior class isn’t done yet. The Indians have their final regular season game against Lakeside next Tuesday, followed by the district tournament, where they will have a chance to put together a run for the state tournament.

“We play really well together, and people even notice that and come up to us tell us that,” Schauls said. “I think we still have a shot.”

Colville’s goal from the start of the season has been to return to the state tournament for the first time since 2014. There’s no doubt they have the ability. With their backs up against the wall in districts, the heart of the senior class may propel them to where they want to be.