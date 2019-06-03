Columbia River fisheries closing June 16
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is closing the Columbia River salmon fisheries below Priest Rapids Dam effective June 16.
According to state officials, the closure is in effect from the Megler-Astoria Bridge near the mouth of the Columbia River upstream to the dam.
The closure is necessary because the Chinook and sockeye salmon runs are expected to be low this year, officials said.
The change in fishing rules also includes an update on steelhead retention.
From June 16-30, only two steelhead may be caught daily, officials said, noting all salmon must be released.
From July 1-31, the daily steelhead limit drops to one fish.
Night fishing is also being closed, officials said.
From June 16-Aug. 15, both the salmon and steelhead fisheries are closed from the U.S. Highway 395 bridge between Kennewick and Pasco upstream to Priest Rapids Dam near Desert Aire.
