Colville AA Legion hitting their stride

The Colville AA Legion team is looking strong, having opened the season with a 7-1 record and going 3-1 in their last four completed games.

Colville split a doubleheader with Rogers High School, winning 14-2 and losing 10-9 in extra innings, and swept Central/East Valley HS 7-1 and 11-10. With the first half of the schedule completed Colville sits in first place of the National Division and looks to continue their roll into the second half and postseason.

“Our kids have really turned a corner on growth,” said head coach Blake Sjordal. “They don’t make the same mistake twice, and they are starting to develop into some pretty good baseball players. It’s exciting to see.”

On June 14 Colville traveled to Spokane to take on Rogers High School and split a doubleheader with the Pirates winning 14-2 and losing 10-9 in 11 innings. Game one was unusual with all the scoring done in the third inning, Rogers took a 2-0 lead in the top of the inning, but CHS scored 14 unanswered in the bottom to take control of the game.

