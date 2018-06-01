Colville approves new vitalization plan for downtown

Colville City Council approved a new vitalization plan for the city, which is to be used starting immediately.

The Colville Downtown Vitalization Plan has been a work-in-progress over the last eight months after the council determined the city needed a cohesive plan for all of the downtown efforts (?) back in 2016.

A large portion of the plan is focused on operational improvements and bringing people together who were already working hard in Colville, according to Phil Boyd of Welch Comer Engineers, and a member of the project’s consulting team.

In order to implement the plan effectively, Colville Together needs to be established. Colville Together is a collaboration of the City of Colville, Colville Chamber of Commerce, Tri County Economic Development District, Main Street and the community, all working toward the same goals. Each organization within Colville Together will still operate separately but will work on city projects jointly.

In addition to establishing Colville Together, the plan outlines some possible design concepts for the city to consider. These designs are the results of feedback from the community, including suggestions on how to slow traffic for pedestrians and making the heart of downtown a more inviting place. While the concepts are in the plan, by no means does the city have to implement them. The physical components of the plan are flexible.

