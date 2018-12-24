Colville boys off to slow start

The Colville boys basketball team is off to an expected slow start, with losses to Medical Lake, 75-42, and Deer Park, 75-50.

The boys also lost to Chewelah last week, 54-39, adding to their winless start.

Colville now is sitting at 0-8 on the season and is 0-3 in the Northeast A.

But things are beginning to come around, Coach Randy Botorff said.

“It’s been a pretty steady process,” he said. “We haven’t had any success in the form of winning a game, but are getting comfortable in what our roles on the team are.”

With the late finish to the football season and the addition of new players into the system after three weeks of coaching, Botorff is seeing the gap beginning to close with the rest of the teams in the league. “When the games started, everyone was three weeks ahead of us, and it’s taken a lot of time,” he said.

“We’re just starting to identify what role everyone is going to have on offense and defense as well. By the end of this week, we should have the gap down to about a week.”

Colville will be giving their best effort every night, and Coach Botorff expects that will be crucial to the Indians.

“Even though we’re winless, they are learning how to compete,” he said. “One of these times we are going to step up and bite somebody.”

Jory Dotts and Jake Lindquist are two of the players who joined the team late, and they look to boost the Colville offense.

In their first game of the year, the Indians combined to score 33 of the Indians 42 points against Medical Lake.

The next night Kobe Cunningham and Makennon Floener scored 13 and 11 points to lead Colville against Deer Park.

The Indians offense will benefit from multiple scoring threats and make them that much harder to defend against later in the season.

“We needed that boost. It gives us a little more inside-outside game. We just need to learn how to perfect it,” Botorff said.

On the road against Medical Lake (4-3, 2-1), the Cardinals were red-hot from the outset, leading 34-19 at half and 59-27 after three quarters on their way to a 75-42 victory.

Colville was led by Jory Dotts’ 17 points, while Jake Lindquist added 16 points. Nicholas Mason had 22 points to lead Medical Lake.

On Saturday, Colville traveled to Deer Park (7-0, 3-0), and after a rough first quarter kept the game close until the Stags pulled in the fourth quarter and won 75-50.

The Indians found themselves trailing 24-14 after the first eight minutes, but Colville kept battling and only trailed 58-48 early in the fourth quarter.

A 17-2 finish by Deer Park put the game out of reach for the Indians. Despite the late stumble, Botorff saw a lot of good things happen in Deer Park .

“With six minutes left we were within striking distance, but things went south on us at that point,” he said. “The important thing I saw was that our kids were out there, and they were competing, and they were having fun competing.”