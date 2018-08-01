Colville Chamber of Commerce sponsors car show to support Light Up Colville

The Colville Chamber of Commerce sponsored the Colville Fifth Annual Car Show on July 20 to raise funds for Light Up Colville. After some very hot weather, a slight breeze rose and made the evening event enjoyable.

First Place went to Craig and Jen Lindbeck for their 1925 TT Truck. Second Place was awarded to Rich and Lindsey Beck for their 1939 Dodge. Third Place went to John Entwhistle for his lowered Studebaker. The People's Choice award went to Troy Brown for his 1970 Dodge Challenger. The Best of Show award went to Mayberry Police Cruiser.