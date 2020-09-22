Colville Copper Bowl receives new ownership

After a short closure in August, the Copper Bowl in Colville is back up and running, but this time under new ownership.

Malinda and Tom Carpenter recently purchased the bowling alley from Ken and Sheri Marsh before reopening on Sept. 1. Malinda, who had always dreamed of owning a bowling alley, said it fell in their lap as the Marsh’s were ready to retire.

“The opportunity presented itself and they don’t present themselves like that often,” She said. “It has been crazy.”

Adding to the craziness are a number of regulations that bowling alleys have to abide to because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently there is a maximum number of two bowlers per lane, which comes with pros and cons according to Malinda.

“It took us a couple of days to figure out what needed to be done,” She said. The two people to a lane is kind of difficult because everyone wants to bowl together.

“You do get way more games in for your time [though]. Ken and Shari have been really great with navigating the whole thing. We have some loyal customers that are coming in ... a lot of work went into reopening bowling in Washington.”

The Copper Bowl was the first alley in the state to reopen from initial COVID-19 closures, building its own guidelines with the Northeast Tri-County Health District. Later a statewide mandade required all bowling alleys to remain closed, before they were ultimately allowed to reopen at the start of September.

“It’s a lot of fun, it’s all really hard,” Malinda said of operating the bowling alley. “There’s definitely a learning curve to it, each machine has its quirks.”

The Carpenters are planning to add a couple of changes to the Copper Bowl, including party rooms for birthdays, adding to the arcade, a family time league and some new painting. They are maintaining $1 bowling on Wednesdays and on Thursdays youths bowl free with adults from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays will be date nights, where $10 will cover shoes, two hours of bowling and a drink.

The Carpenters also manage a local radio station and a number of properties with Carpenter homes.