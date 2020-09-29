Colville Corn Maze, Pumpkin Patch and Market open through October

Fall is here; the weather is changing, football is back on the T.V. and for the 11th straight year the Colville Corn Maze, Pumpkin Patch and Market is open for the season.

The business will operate all week long from 4 p.m. until dusk on weekdays, 4-7 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. Pumpkins range between $1-8 depending on size.

The 12-acre corn maze takes anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour and a half to complete. It is free for children under four, $6 for ages 5-12 and $8 for age 13 and up. A map is available at the barn that details the ‘Farm Jam 2020’ design that is etched into the corn. Popcorn, cider and other snacks are available for purchase upon returning to the barn.

The Corn Maze, Pumpikn Patch and Market is located on 73 Oakshott Road in Colville.