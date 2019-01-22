Colville dominates Medical Lake trap-shoot

Local woman Cindy Baskin reported the results from the Colville FFA Trapshoot on Saturday, Jan. 19th:

The Colville FFA Trapshooting Team dominated the Medical Lake Invitational Trap-shoot Competition on Saturday, Jan. 19, held at the Spangle Gun Club. There were 13 schools present with 26 squads participating in the competition.

Colville Squad no. 1 took 1st place with 142 points. The Kettle Falls Squad no. 1 took 2nd place. Colville Squad no. 2 placed 4th with 133 points.

Colville shooters Kiley Kemmer, Skyler Merrill, and Tanner Merrill all shot 48 out of 50 and had to do a shoot-off for 2nd, 3rd, and 4th places in the High Overall Category.

Kiley Kemmer took 2nd HOA and 1st in the Ladies Division.

Tanner Merrill took 3rd place HOA and 2nd place in the Men's Division.

Skyler Merrill placed 4th in the HOA and 3rd in the Men's Division.

Cody Merrill had two shoot-offs and placed 6th in the Men's Division.

Colville's Brooke Seiters placed 4th in the Women's Division.

And Kettle Falls' Blair Jensen (who also shoots with the Colville Shooting Stars Team) took 5th place in the Women's Division.

Kettle Falls shooter Blair Jensen and her partner took 1st place in the Buddy Shoot.

Colville's Megan Moorhead and her partner Owen Freer (Kettle Falls) took 2nd place.

Colville's Lane Pierce and his partner placed 3rd, and Colville's Tanner Merrill and his partner took 5th place — all in the Buddy Shoot.

Colville's Tanner Merrill 2nd place in the Annie Oakley Shoot. Kettle Falls' Garrett Burch 3rd, Kettle Falls' Gary Esvelt took 6th, Colville's Kiley Kemmer took 8th, and Colville's Cody Merrill took 9th, and Colville's Sara Maxwell 10th.

Colville's Skyler Merrill won Missing Out with Cody Merrill taking 4th place.

The FFA Trapshooting Team will next compete in the Cheney Invitational on Feb. 16, also to be held at the Spangle Gun Club.

