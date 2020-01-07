Colville family welcomes decade's first newborn

Raven Maria Anne Cabral is not only the first baby born in 2020 at Providence Mount Carmel Hospital, she is the first local baby of the new decade.

Raven arrived at 10:22 p.m. on Jan. 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11.4 ounces and was 12 inches long. Her proud parents are Michael J. Cabral, 26, and Samantha Shaver, 25.

The family lives near Colville and Raven went home Friday to big brother, Roland Rocky Cabral, 2.

Samantha said they weren't even thinking about whether their baby would be the first of the year when she went into labor and they arrived at the hospital about 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Her aunt was, however, and kept asking hospital staff if any other woman was in labor. She was cheerleading for Michael and Samantha to earn the distinction of First Baby.

The hospital staff provided a wagon full of gifts and the Statesman-Examiner pitched in too.

“Celebrating the first baby is a long-time tradition of the hospital,” said Ronald Rehn, chief administrator office.

Samantha said the boy gifts in the wagon were shared with the first boy to be born in 2020 so his family could also share in the celebration.

Michael hopes that his new daughter, like her brother, lives a simple life.

“I lived in California and the people are much friendlier. It's a much better place to raise your kids,” he said.

Samantha has one simple wish for her children: “I want them to be happy and healthy.”