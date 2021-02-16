Colville football announces 2021 spring schedule

The Colville High School football team has released its 2021 spring schedule, opening with a home game against Medical Lake on March 6 at 1 p.m.

The Northeast A League's six game football season will pit each team against each other once if there are no cancelations. Weather conditions and COVID-19 may result in games being canceled; they will not be rescheduled.

The Indians begin practice on Feb. 22 with a young team and first year head coach Greg Mace, who looks to implement a high-pace spread offense with senior quarterback Sam Anderson.