Colville football beats Lakeside 37-20 with strong second half

Colville football haven't yet played a flawless 48 minutes, but they've been perfect in the second half of their games and continued a four-game streak of allowing zero points in the later 28 minutes against Lakeside tonight.

The Indians (1-0, 3-1) beat the Eagles (1-1, 1-3) 37-20, after leading 21-20 going into halftime. Colville quarterback Sam Anderson led a drive right before the break that resulted in a touchdown pass to Rhett Foulkes with 7.6 seconds remaining in the quarter.

"I was supposed to roll out and (a defender) slipped the block, so I stayed in the pocket and say Rhett deep," Anderson said. "Then it just happened, we figured it out."

The second half, the Indians put up a demoralizing rushing attack that broke down the Eagles' defense. In total, running back Grant Michaliszyn ran for 226 yards with two touchdowns. Now Colville looks forward to a match up with Deer Park at home next Friday. The Stags and Indians are the last two undefeated teams in NEA league play. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.