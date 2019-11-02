Colville football defeats Freeman 49-33, clinch playoff spot

There were beautiful plays deep down the field, a mix of ugly turnovers and penalties, but Colville football clinched the second playoff spot in the Northeast A League with a chance to defend its 2018 state championship on Friday night.

The Indians (5-1, 7-2) defeated Freeman (3-3, 3-6) 49-33 on senior night, behind an outstanding effort from junior quarterback Sam Anderson and senior receiver Paul Skirko, who connected seven times for 196 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone.

On the first play from scrimmage, Skirko caught a 60-yard touchdown, that was followed by scores of 32 and 16 yards later in the half. Despite two fumbles and two muffed punts, the Indians commanded the game, leading 42-7 entering the fourth quarter.

“It felt amazing,” Skirko said. “I was just trying to let everything out on the field. I knew this was my last time playing here and when I moved from North Carolina last year I felt the brotherhood and I knew this year would be Sam’s (Anderson’s) shot. I just wanted to go all out for everybody.”

Anderson said that he just had to have his eyes down field and throw it up because Skirko would be able to come down with the ball.

“It’s the best thing you could ask for,” Anderson said of having Skirko in his receiving core. “There is no better weapon than a great air game like that.”

Freeman pulled back the scoreline with a 26-7 advantage in the fourth quarter that came mostly with Colville’s second-string in the game. Still, the Indians controlled the pace with the win never in doubt and now have a bye-week leading up to the opening round of the state playoffs.

“We don’t care who we play,” Anderson said. “We’re just going to take everyone the same way and play our game.”

The seeding committee will meet this week to determine who Colville plays for the opening round on either Nov. 15 or 16. Follow @SENewsteam on twitter for live updates of every scoring play.