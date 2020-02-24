Colville football hires former assistant Greg Mace as head coach

Colville football announced former assistant Greg Mace to its head football coaching position last Saturday, quickly filling the void left by Randy Cornwell's retirement a month ago.

Mace was a three sport athlete at Kettle Falls High School, before earning his teaching degree at Eastern Washington University. He returned to KFHS and spent time coaching boys basketball and football, before getting a teaching job in Colville and joining Cornwell's staff. He worked with running backs from 2011-15 and quarterbacks from 2016-19.

“It's been a lifelong dream for me,” Mace said. “Since I got here in 2011, I've been looking toward this day. I was amazed, honored and thankful.”

Mace served as an assistant coach from the 2011-19 seasons, helping the team to a 70-30 record with two state final appearances and the 2018 1A State championship.

“Colville High School is excited to have Greg Mace as the head football coach,” Colville athletic director Megan Smedley wrote to The Statesman-Examiner. “He is an excellent leader and it is easy to see his passion for the sport and the Colville students. We are looking forward to all that Greg will bring to the program!”

Mace also helped call offensive plays with Cornwell and the secondary on defense. Mace said he took a lot from coaching under Cornwell, who turned the program around as head coach from 1997-2019 with a 149-93 record.

Mace said the program's commitment to character building is unique and will continue to be emphasized. While Colville assistant coach Tom Bassett retired alongside Cornwell, Mace said the remainder of the staff—he dubbed as the best in the state—will remain the same. In addition, head baseball coach Blake Sjordal may return, after missing last year and being an assistant on the 2018 team.

Colville will have one of its youngest teams in recent years next season, with a three-man senior class returning from last year's team. Instrumental among those is all-league second team quarterback Sam Anderson, who was a freshman when Mace took over coaching quarterbacks.

Packed with a strong arm, Anderson is just as deadly scrambling out of the pocket or taking off on designed runs. Mace said the offense will look to spread the field and keep the tempo high more next season to take advantage of that. He doesn't plan on making any changes defensively.

“We're trying to keep our traditions in place that make us, us,” Mace said. “Since 2001 we've only missed the state playoffs twice. We only have three seniors this year, but a part of my job is I want to get every eligible kid in Colville that can play football to play football.”

“I feel like if those kids aren't there, our message of character, brotherhood and being a student leader is not going to work. That's my biggest goal to start, its to get kids to come out.”

Mace teaches at the junior high and said he's going to make an effort to involve the youth football teams, along with having the junior high teams run the same style of offense.

Mace's first game as head coach will be against Rogers at Joe Albi Stadium in Spokane on Sept. 4.

“When Cornwell took over this program years and years ago, he said he wanted a football program the community could be proud of,” Mace said. “That's still our goal. That's always going to be our goal, and it'll be how we continue to be successful.”