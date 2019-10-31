Colville football outlasts Riverside 34-28 in double overtime

It took two overtimes, but Colville returned to its winning ways in a 34-28 slug fest with Riverside Friday night.

The No. 10 Indians (2-1, 4-2) were homecoming heroes, overpowering the Rams (2-2, 4-2) in the final period of a back-and-forth contest. Colville senior Grant Michaliszyn came down with an interception in the second overtime, followed by a 1-yard touchdown run by junior Sam Anderson to seal the victory.

Michaliszyn was the start of the show with 267 rushing yards and three touchdowns, including a 75-yard gash in the fourth quarter to put the Indians up 21-14 after recovering a fumble on their own 25 yard line. After scoring, he knelt down in the end zone and pointed to the sky, before celebrating with fellow senior Paul Skirko, who also had 94 yards and a touchdown receiving.

"I didn't know if I had anyone behind me, but I saw nobody in front of me and I saw the end zone ... I wasn't going to stop," Michaliszyn said. "I was in awe that I was able to break free. It was surreal that I was able to do that for my team."

Michaliszyn and his senior teammates knew that tonight's game was make-or-break for the Indians' playoff chances, after narrowly losing to No. 6 Deer Park last week 21-20.

"We knew this team was going to be a good fight for us," senior Jory Dotts, who had eight tackles and a sack said. "We knew if we lost we weren't making it to the playoffs. Its a great feeling knowing its on us (now) and not on somebody else losing."

Next up for Colville is a road trip to Newport (1-2, 4-2) for a rematch of the 2018 1A state championship game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.