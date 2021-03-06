Colville football rolls Medical Lake 48-0 to open season

Colville football opened its Northeast A League season flashing its new offense under first year head coach Greg Mace with a 48-0 win over Medical Lake

"I'm really happy that the kids got to experience what they did," Mace said. "From my standpoint it was awesome to see them out on the field. I was constantly holding my breath if we'd ever get here."

The Indians (1-0) dominated the first half over the Cardinals (0-1), piling on a 34-0 lead. Senior quarterback Sam Anderson had the offense flowing, picking up a 12 yard run on the opening play of the game, which was followed by an eight yard touchdown run by senior running back Dale Martin. The following possession Anderson launched a beautiful ball that hit sophomore receiver Colbie McEvoy in stride for a 47-yard touchdown.

Anderson then completed two touchdown passes to junior receiver Rhett Foulkes in the second quarter on passes of 18 and 30 yards. He then scrambled out of the pocket to run in a 24-yard touchdown with 0:29 seconds remaining in the half.

"It's like no other to be back out there again," Anderson said. "I have all this built up energy, and now that I'm a senior I just want to play as hard as I can. I have a lot of threats on my receiving core and I'm confident in all of them to make a play and catch the ball."

The second half was played mostly with a running clock, after Anderson scored his fifth touchdown on a two yard run. Sophomore Cale Roy came into the game at the start of the fourth quarter and scored the Indians' last touchdown with a 15 yard pass to sophomore Allan McKeraghan.

Anderson totaled 184 yards with three touchdowns through the air and added 144 yards with two touchdowns rushing.

"The offense has been a working process since it's brand new," Mace said. "I got to give all the credit in the world to my assistant Shane Roy for running the offense and to Sam Anderson. He has just been a god-send in helping us because we communicate everything through him ... it feels like it is finally coming together."

The game was a strong start for Colville, who will travel to Freeman next Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Scotties will be coming off a 16-0 loss to defending NEA Champions Deer Park.