Colville football tops Freeman 36-35

In a game featuring two highly effective passing attacks, it was Colville senior running back Isaiah Wilson who carried the Indians across the finish line.

Visiting Colville (2-0) defeated Freeman (0-2) 36-35 on Friday night, as both teams traded scores from their quarterbacks for a majority of the game. Colville senior Sam Anderson completed 11-of-18 passes for 190 yards, four touchdowns two interceptions, and 66 yards rushing. Freeman sophomore Boen Phelps completed 17-of-26 passes for 237 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and added 101 yards rushing with another touchdown.

The game opened with Colville receiving the kickoff and on the second play, Anderson went deep down the field to complete a 52-yard touchdown to sophomore Allan McKeraghan. Anderson then ran in the 2pt conversion to bring the score to 8-0, where it would remain until just before the end of the first quarter, when Freeman's Keoni Rogan punched in a one-yard touchdown. Freeman elected to kick the extra point, which it would convert after every score, ultimately being the difference in the game, as Colville converted enough 2pt's to come out with the win.

Both team's defenses held for a good portion of the second quarter. With 4:35 remaining, Phelps gave the Scotties their first lead with a 13-yard touchdown to junior Ryan Russell, who at 5-foot-6-inches leapt over a Colville defender to make the catch in the corner of the endzone. Colville picked up yardage on a 22-yard completion to junior Rhett Foulkes on the following possession, but were about to stall out their drive with three straight incompletions. On fourth down, Anderson threw one up to Foulkes who battled a Scottie defender to make the catch and score a 27-yard touchdown. The 2pt failed and the score was tied at 14 with 2:27 minutes remaining in the half.

The offenses continued to explode, as Phelps completed a 23-yard touchdown to junior Taylor Wells with 1:28 remaining. Colville needed to hurry, and with just three seconds left in the half, Anderson placed a perfect ball over two defenders in the endzone to McKeraghan for a 21-yard touchdown. Anderson converted the 2pt and the Indians led 22-21 at halftime.

Things didn't slow down there, as Phelps ran a 63-yard touchdown right out of the locker room, where he weaved through defenders and escaped to put the Scotties back in front. Anderson came back to complete a touchdown to a third different receiver, as sophomore Colbie McEvoy hauled in a 28-yard touchdown. The 2pt was again good with a pass from Anderson to Foulkes. That brought the score to a 30-28 Colville lead with 7:17 in the third quarter.

The team's defenses picked it up from there and with around 8:45 left in the fourth quarter, Colville's Mckeraghan came down with an interception in the endzone. Somehow he was ruled down at the one yard line, despite clearly falling down inside the goaline on top of a Scottie player. The very next play Freeman brought some pressure that got to Anderson. He tried to escape from his own endzone and attempted a shovel pass, which was intercepted by Phelps for a touchdown. Colville trailed 35-30 with 8:37 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Wilson then got the ball on on 10 of Colville's last 13 plays. He had fumbled in the first half, but got almost all the work in the second half, after senior Dale Martin went down with an injury. After a 12-yard pass to Foulkes and a 13-yard run by Anderson, Wilson took four carries of 11, one, 25 and one to get the Indians in the endzone. While the 2pt failed, Colville retained a 36-35 lead with 6:55 remaining, that would be the last score of the game.

Colville's Kris Nussbaum came away with a sack on fourth down during Freeman's last possession and the Indians were able to run the clock out on the next play.

Colville will have a bye next week, before hosting Lakeside on March 26 at 7 p.m.