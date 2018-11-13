Colville girl leads Vikings into NCAA Western Regional
By:
Roger Harnack
Tuesday, November 13, 2018
COLVILLE
A local woman is leading her college volleyball team into the NCAA Division II western regional tournament this week.
Aubrey Stephens of Colville is a senior playing libero for the Western Washington Vikings.
She will be on the Western Washington's home court as her team begins the tournament Thursday.
The Bellingham-based Vikings are currently ranked No. 2 in the country in Division II volleyball and enter the tournament on a 25-game win streak.
The tournament gets under way at noon Thursday, Nov. 15, with No. 3 see Cal State playing No. 5 seed Central Washington.
Stephens, and the No.1 tournament seed Western Washington Vikings, take the court at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, against No. 8 Cal State-East Bay.
