Colville girls and Bayleigh Darnold win NEA Golf Championships

Bayleigh Darnold won the Northeast A League Girls Golf Championship today, propelling the Indians to a team league championship over Lakeside, who was the only other school to field a full team of six golfers.

Darnold played in the second group as Colville's No. 2 and shot a 100 score on 18 holes at Chewelah Golf and Country Club. She edged Newport's Annie Huang by one stroke, who was also playing in the second group. Not far off the pace was Colville's Mckenna Reggear, who shot a 103 in the first group to place fourth. Deer Park's Esther Griffin placed third, defeating Reggear by one stroke in the first group with a 102.

Rounding out Colville's team was: Maggie Hedrick at 121, Addy Darnold at 124, Sadie Renfro at 128 and Chloe Murphy at 130. Under a normal season, the Indians would have earned a trip to the WIAA State Championships.