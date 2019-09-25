Colville girls soccer beats Newport 5-0

Colville girls soccer is picking up steam with its second-straight win yesterday, in a 5-0 route of Newport.

The Indians (2-2, 2-4) handled the visiting Grizzlies (1-3, 1-6) with ease, outshooting them 27-5 and controlling a large portion of the possession. Junior forward Ally Stickney continued her successful season moving from a defensive role with a hat trick. She scored in the 25th, 29th and 46th minutes. Her second goal was a long effort that curled into the top left corner of the goal from 35 yards out.

"I was like, 'if nobody is going to come I may as well take my chance'," Stickney said about the long goal. "So then I took it."

Fellow junior Alexis Peterson added a goal in the 31st minute and sophomore Ella Purvis was the last to get on the scoresheet with a goal in the 74th minute. Senior goalkeeper Molly Goodwin and the Indians' defense kept their first clean sheet of the season.

The Indians are back at home this Thursday against Medical Lake at 4 p.m.